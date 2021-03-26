Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $12.41

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $13.15. Tidewater shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 651 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 20.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

