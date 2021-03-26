Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.05 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $3.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:THRY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.50. 2,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,829. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 42,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $882,762.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $8,513,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 675,716 shares of company stock valued at $15,475,299. Insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

