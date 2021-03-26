The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,127,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,549,726 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $102,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after buying an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,688 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 283,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,358,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 217.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

