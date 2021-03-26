The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,217 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,411,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,074,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 148.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 675,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 50.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,517,000 after acquiring an additional 570,701 shares in the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,965.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,083. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

