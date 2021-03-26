The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Duquesne Family Office LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 295.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,135 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 3.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $123,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 276.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 30.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 315,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74,255 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 524.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 35,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,146,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.10 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.96 and its 200-day moving average is $158.64. The firm has a market cap of $337.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.