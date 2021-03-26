The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.05% from the stock’s current price.
TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.
TTD stock opened at $653.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $788.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $732.40. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $153.50 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.76, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,009 shares of company stock worth $194,226,911 in the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,354,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
