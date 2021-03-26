The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.05% from the stock’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

TTD stock opened at $653.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $788.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $732.40. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $153.50 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.76, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,009 shares of company stock worth $194,226,911 in the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,354,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

