The Simply Good Foods’ (SMPL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.77.

SMPL stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

