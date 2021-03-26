The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 55,613 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

NYSE SMG traded up $4.44 on Friday, reaching $239.81. 2,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $97.96 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

