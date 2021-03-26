The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,072 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Amedisys worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amedisys by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $1,236,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $838,228. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMED stock opened at $267.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.15 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.68.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

