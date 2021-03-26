The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,605 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $93.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research upped their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.65.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

