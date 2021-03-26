The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.38 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Royalty Pharma worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 80,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 216,853 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,042,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $4,173,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2,395.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after buying an additional 977,394 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,927 shares of company stock worth $12,596,199. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

