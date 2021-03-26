The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.28 and a 52 week high of $143.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

