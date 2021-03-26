The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.43.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY stock opened at $157.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,825. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.