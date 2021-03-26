The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $82.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

HIG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

