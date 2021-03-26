The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.00 ($63.53).

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €47.32 ($55.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.15. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a fifty-two week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

