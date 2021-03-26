The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
UOLGY stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36.
UOL Group Company Profile
