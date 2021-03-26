The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UOLGY stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in the property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, office towers and shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL names in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

