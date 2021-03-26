The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CapitaLand stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. CapitaLand has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

