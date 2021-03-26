The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
CapitaLand stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. CapitaLand has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $5.75.
