The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ACDSF stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.

