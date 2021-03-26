The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.83.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $93.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $93.83.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $83,918.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,803,495. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.