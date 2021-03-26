The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 5.6% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 305,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 98,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.65. 488,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,090,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

