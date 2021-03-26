The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of The Cato worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in The Cato by 17.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Cato by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cato by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Cato by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Cato by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cato stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.90. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

