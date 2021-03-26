The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Trading 7.1% Higher

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,159.87 and last traded at $1,154.00. Approximately 1,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 107,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,077.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.46.

The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,097.30 and a 200 day moving average of $981.66.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,119,000 after buying an additional 48,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

