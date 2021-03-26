Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) dropped 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.09 and last traded at $74.85. Approximately 41,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 505,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.63.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 77.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,640,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.