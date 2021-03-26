Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,490 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Terex by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 152,887 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $7,499,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,104 shares of company stock worth $7,349,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of TEX stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 65,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -746.83 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

