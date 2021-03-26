TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $5.13 Million in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000.

CTAQU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,821. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

