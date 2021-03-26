TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $3.38 Million in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 315,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $965,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACACU traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 17,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,232. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

