TELUS (TSE:T) Shares Down 4%

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price fell 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$24.93 and last traded at C$25.20. 2,512,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,658,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.67 billion and a PE ratio of 27.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

