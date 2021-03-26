Telsey Advisory Group Trims GameStop (NYSE:GME) Target Price to $30.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 83.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME opened at $183.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in GameStop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.