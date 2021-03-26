Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of TEO opened at $5.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

