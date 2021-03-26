Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THNPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Technip Energies has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

