TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMVWY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TeamViewer currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TeamViewer stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. TeamViewer has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

