Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Comerica Bank increased its stake in United Community Banks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in United Community Banks by 8.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

UCBI opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $36.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

