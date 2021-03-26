Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 286,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

PDM opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

