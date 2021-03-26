Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $216,000 Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

