Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $207,000 Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $215,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $144.76 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $145.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,168.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,581.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage acquired 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,510. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.