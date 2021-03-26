Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $222,000 in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SPX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of SPX by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $57.51 on Friday. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $62.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

