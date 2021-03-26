Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 2,685 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 96.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 44.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 38.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In other Plexus news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Insiders sold a total of 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

