Tata Motors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,240 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,337% compared to the average daily volume of 215 put options.

Shares of NYSE:TTM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,886. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 1,979,016.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after buying an additional 1,417,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

