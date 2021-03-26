Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $20.67

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $20.08. Tata Motors shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 4,352 shares.

TTM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 156,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

