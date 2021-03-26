Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $20.67

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $20.08. Tata Motors shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 4,352 shares.
TTM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 156,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
