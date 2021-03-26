Targa Resources (TRGP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2021 – Targa Resources is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/18/2021 – Targa Resources is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $31.85 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 544,091 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after buying an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,352,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after buying an additional 167,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

