Tap (XTP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.78 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $484,714.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tap has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00025218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.00642790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00063673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00023946 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

