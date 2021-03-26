Tael Trading 24.2% Lower This Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $62.56, $5.22, $7.20 and $6.32. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.01 or 0.00650648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00064501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

