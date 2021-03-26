T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) General Counsel Sells $13,662.48 in Stock

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) General Counsel Michael Terrence Gibbs sold 8,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $13,662.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,941.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Terrence Gibbs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Michael Terrence Gibbs sold 7,280 shares of T2 Biosystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $14,996.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,847,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,867,146. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.72. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 98,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTOO. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.