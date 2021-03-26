Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $3.54. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 253,290 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $72.89 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.