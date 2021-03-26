Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $231.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,719 shares of company stock worth $16,864,655. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

