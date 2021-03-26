Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) VP James T. Holder Sells 888 Shares

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 16.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

