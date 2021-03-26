Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) CFO John Chapman Sells 9,000 Shares

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. 10,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

