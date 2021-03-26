Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

SCMWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $57.53.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

