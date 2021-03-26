Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.
SCMWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $57.53.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
