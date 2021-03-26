Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

SWMAY stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

