SVB Leerink Weighs in on 89bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for 89bio in a research note issued on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.99) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($6.15) EPS.

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETNB. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. 89bio has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 89bio by 18,061.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 434,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,697,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 89bio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.